Austin Creed Says He Considered Joining AEW While Still With WWE

AEW star Austin Creed, a member of The New Level, spoke with Fightful at PAX Australia about various topics, including his thoughts on potentially joining AEW while he was still with WWE.

Creed said, “Yeah, definitely. Just to experience another style. There’s definitely a very specific WWE style and very specific AEW style… I think that for a long time, being seen in that way, people forget, so if you’ve been watching wrestling for a long time, I came up in the X Division. So, this is what I was born to do.” He added, “It’s refreshing to be able to have the chance to move around like that again, and I think that it’s great that there’s two different styles…”

On feeling revitalized in AEW:

“It’s been awesome. It’s been awesome. I’ve known Swerve (Strickland) for a long time, and so to see where he was and what he’s turned into has been amazing to see.” Creed added, “Seeing how much him and Hangman (Adam Page) hate each other… and every time that they’re on screen together, the crowd knows that it’s about to go down. So it’s really cool, like I said, knowing him from the past and seeing him now is really great. For me and Kof, we’re just revitalized. AEW is a place where everybody there just wants to have the best show possible. The fans that come to the show are there to see wrestling. It’s not just a random night out for them. They come because they wanna cheer, they wanna boo, they wanna chant, they wanna clap, and that energy is infectious, and as a performer, if you’re putting everything you have into your performance and you’re getting that energy back from the crowd, it allows you to go to another level.”

On why it feels refreshing:

“So it’s been really refreshing to feel that again because it’s something that, for me, I felt, you know, when I was on the independents, and I was sleeping in my car, and I’m just trying to work shows, and I’m going everywhere that’ll have me to do a match. That type of hustle and grind, it fuels you creatively. You have a certain fulfillment that you get from it, and that’s kind of what AEW has felt like to me. It feels that everybody is just grinding to get better. I’m gonna get better, and you’re gonna get better, and the show’s gonna get better. So it’s really cool to be part of that.”

You can check out Creed’s comments in the video below.