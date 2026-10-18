Riyadh Airport Reopens Amid Ongoing Flight Suspensions Before WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7, although ongoing security concerns and international flight disruptions continue to raise questions about travel arrangements for the event.

King Khalid International Airport reopened on Sunday following a closure prompted by attacks attributed to Houthi rebels in Yemen. However, several major international airlines have yet to resume normal services to the Saudi capital.

According to Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki, the airport had been targeted 20 times since the beginning of October. He stated that attacks between October 7 and October 11 resulted in 17 deaths and 333 injuries.

Despite the airport reopening, significant restrictions remain in place across several international airlines.

Qatar Airways has not announced a date for resuming Riyadh flights, while Emirates currently lists Dubai-to-Riyadh services beginning October 20.

Lufthansa has suspended flights to Riyadh until November 18, while Cathay Pacific’s suspension extends through January 31. Delta has also postponed the launch of its Atlanta-to-Riyadh route from October 23 until March 2027.

British Airways, meanwhile, plans to resume service to Riyadh with one daily flight beginning November 3, just four days before Crown Jewel.

The situation has already affected other major sporting events scheduled for the region.

The Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition, originally planned for October 21–24, has been postponed until December 27–30, with organizers citing logistical reasons.

The UCI also canceled the Urban Cycling World Championships, which had been scheduled for November 3–7. However, Canelo Alvarez’s October 31 boxing match against Christian Mbilli is still expected to proceed in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh stated on X that Alvarez had personally confirmed his intention to compete.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Alalshikh’s public comments have reportedly increased pressure on WWE’s parent company, TKO, to proceed with its planned events in Riyadh. “Sources within WWE concurred that tweet put even more pressure on TKO not to cancel its two planned shows,” Meltzer wrote. “I can’t say everyone of course, but everyone that I have been in contact with after this past week would rather not go there right now.”

Meltzer also discussed WWE’s previous approach to talent who preferred not to travel to Saudi Arabia. “In the past, going to Saudi Arabia was ‘optional,’ in a sense that one would not be punished financially for not going, but at times there have been people told if they voluntarily choose not to go, it’s fine, except they may have to drop championships or have pushes toned down.”

The report follows earlier claims that WWE officials were unhappy with some non-wrestling employees who had expressed concerns about traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

Meanwhile, conflicting reports have emerged regarding whether WWE has considered alternative locations for the event.

PWInsider reported that WWE had not discussed relocating Crown Jewel, with a company source denying speculation about a potential backup venue in Europe.

However, WrestleVotes reported through Fightful Select that Crown Jewel remains scheduled to proceed as planned, although a backup venue in the United States is reportedly available if necessary.

Neither potential contingency arrangement has been publicly confirmed by WWE.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced any changes to Crown Jewel 2026, which remains scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at Riyadh Season Stadium.

With the event approaching, international travel restrictions and the regional security situation remain significant factors surrounding WWE’s planned return to Saudi Arabia.