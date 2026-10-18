Kevin Owens Returns To WWE NXT At Live Event In Quebec

Kevin Owens made an unexpected return to WWE NXT over the weekend, competing in the main event of Saturday night’s live event in Gatineau, Quebec.

The former NXT Champion appeared at the Centre Slush Puppie as WWE NXT concluded its three-show tour of Canada.

Owens teamed with Shiloh Hill, Tony D’Angelo and Kendal Grey in an eight-person tag team match against The Birthright’s Lexis King, Uriah Connors, Charlie Dempsey and Arianna Grace.

The match ended with Owens and his teammates picking up the victory, giving the Canadian star a successful return to the brand.

Following the contest, Owens addressed the audience and reportedly shared a humorous moment involving the mother of AEW star Evil Uno, who was seated in the front row.

Owens jokingly apologized to her for everything he had put her son through over the years, referencing his history with Uno in professional wrestling.

The appearance marked Owens’ first match for NXT in nearly seven years.

His previous appearance for the brand came at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November 2019, when he was revealed as the mystery fourth member of Tommaso Ciampa’s team alongside Keith Lee and Donovan Dijak.

Owens has remained part of WWE’s main roster in the years since, making Saturday’s appearance a notable return to the brand where he previously captured the NXT Championship.

There has been no indication that Owens’ appearance signals a permanent move back to NXT.