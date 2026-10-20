Grayson Waller Reveals Controversial Stephanie Vaquer T-Shirt That Never Made WWE TV

WWE NXT Champion Grayson Waller has revealed that a controversial T-shirt featuring Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer was never worn on WWE television, despite being created as part of his ongoing efforts to provoke fellow Superstars.

Waller has become known for wearing custom shirts designed to mock or antagonize other wrestlers, including Zilla Fatu and Cruz Montana. However, one particular design involving Vaquer ultimately remained off television.

During an appearance on Not Sam Wrestling with Sam Roberts, Waller discussed whether any of his T-shirt ideas had been rejected or prevented from appearing on WWE programming.

The NXT Champion revealed that he had a shirt created using an image Vaquer shared on social media following her championship victory.

The photograph featured Vaquer posing with her championship in a recreation of Shawn Michaels’ famous title photo shoot, in which the WWE Hall of Famer posed wearing only his championship belt.

Waller explained that his intention was to use the image to provoke Vaquer’s boyfriend, Myles Borne. “There are some that haven’t ended up on TV,” Waller said. “Stephanie Vaquer kind of broke the internet recently. She did an Instagram story posing like Shawn Michaels. There was a t-shirt with that on it. That didn’t end up on television.”

Although the design never appeared on WWE programming, Waller joked that he would consider selling the shirt if someone offered him enough money. “If anyone wants it, bribe me with some money. There is some fan who would pay some crazy money for it.”

Waller also explained his approach to creating controversy, acknowledging that there are limits to how far he is willing to push certain situations.

According to Waller, his provocative behavior is most effective when it can lead to an actual confrontation or storyline payoff inside the ring. “I love to cause chaos, but if we can’t fight about this, there is the line,” Waller explained. “Stephanie Vaquer doesn’t feel like I should be doing that, are we going to have a match? That’s not going to happen. That’s where my line is.”

His comments suggest that the lack of a potential in-ring confrontation with Vaquer was a factor in his decision not to pursue the T-shirt idea on television.

Waller remains a central figure on WWE NXT, where he is currently preparing for his next major championship defense.

The NXT Champion is scheduled to defend his title against Tony D’Angelo at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.