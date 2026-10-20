WWE NXT Preview For Tonight: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches And More

WWE NXT returns tonight, Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with another live episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The show will air on The CW Network beginning at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT, featuring four advertised matches, including two bouts in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

One of the tournament matches will see The Wagner Brothers, Galeno and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., take on BirthRight representatives Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will also feature Julius Creed and Brutus Creed of The Creed Brothers facing Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, collectively known as Hank and Tank.

Elsewhere on the show, Cruz Montana is scheduled to compete against Dion Lennox in singles action.

Six-man tag team competition is also advertised, with The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake, Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor, accompanied by Myka Lockwood, taking on E.K. Prosper, Mini Vikingo and Chazz “Starboy” Hall.

The advertised WWE NXT lineup for October 20, 2026, is as follows:

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: The Wagner Brothers (Galeno and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.) vs. BirthRight (Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey)

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) vs. Hank and Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger)

Singles Match: Cruz Montana vs. Dion Lennox

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor) (w/ Myka Lockwood) vs. E.K. Prosper, Mini Vikingo and Chazz “Starboy” Hall

Tonight’s episode will continue the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as the participating teams compete to advance in the tournament.

WWE NXT airs live tonight on The CW Network from Orlando, Florida.