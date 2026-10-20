Judge Denies Ludwig Kaiser’s Motion To Dismiss Battery Case

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE star Ludwig Kaiser was arrested in April after an incident in an elevator at an apartment complex in Orlando, Florida. Kaiser was charged with misdemeanor battery after he allegedly shoved and hit Richard Reap. The incident began when Kaiser and his partner, Andrea Bazarte, were being “affectionate” in the elevator, prompting Reap to ask them to “please have some manners.”

Kaiser claims that Reap then swore at them and made a racist comment, threatening to call ICE on Bazarte. Kaiser asserts that he pushed Reap only after Reap approached him aggressively and that he did not retaliate when Reap threw a soft drink bottle at him. Kaiser argues that his use of force was justified under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law because he believed it was necessary to protect himself and Bazarte from an “imminent use of unlawful force.”

According to F4WOnline.com, a judge denied Kaiser’s motion to dismiss the case during a hearing on Monday. No additional details were provided regarding the matter, but a pre-trial conference is scheduled for December 17th.