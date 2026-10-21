Former WWE Star Reveals Severe Injuries Led To Retirement, Rules Out In-Ring Return

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker has opened up about the physical problems that ultimately led to his retirement from professional wrestling in 2023, revealing that severe neck and back pain had significantly affected his quality of life.

During a recent appearance on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Ryker discussed the injuries he was dealing with toward the end of his WWE career and explained why he has no interest in returning to the ring.

Ryker, who was released from WWE in November 2021, revealed that he had already begun considering a future outside professional wrestling due to the toll the business had taken on his body.

“No, I think I had in the back of my mind that it was time to start maybe pursuing other things,” Ryker said. “My body, when I got released from WWE, my body was hurting real bad. I’d had a neck injury and a lower-back injury that was causing some numbness in my arm and my hand.”

He described the discomfort as particularly difficult to manage. “Just really, really excruciating pain for the most part.”

Although Ryker initially continued wrestling on the independent circuit following his WWE departure, he explained that he had established a personal limit regarding how much physical punishment he was willing to endure. “I always told myself years ago if I got to where I didn’t enjoy it anymore or my body hurt really bad, I would walk away on my own,” he stated. “I didn’t want to be 50 and crippled.”

Ryker took several months away from wrestling after leaving WWE before returning to the independent scene. However, he eventually decided that preserving his long-term health was more important than continuing his in-ring career.

Despite officially retiring in 2023, Ryker revealed that he has received offers from promoters and fellow wrestlers about potentially competing in another match. However, the 44-year-old made it clear that he has no plans to accept those opportunities. “I’ve had people call me, buddies of mine, promoters, ‘Hey, man, would you consider one more match?’ And I am so content in my retirement life.”

Ryker explained that his physical condition has improved considerably since stepping away from the ring. “’Cause my body feels 100 times better, you know. I don’t ache and moan and groan anymore as much as I used to.”

Beyond the physical improvements, Ryker acknowledged that his outlook on life and his priorities have changed since his active wrestling days. “The wrestling business changed for me. And I think my views in life changed. What was important to me changed.”

Reflecting on his lengthy career, Ryker said he was satisfied with his accomplishments and grateful that he managed to avoid certain serious injuries despite spending more than two decades in the industry. “And so it was, no. I sat back and I was like, ‘Dude, I’ve given 23 years of my life to pro wrestling. I’ve escaped with, I mean, I’ve had broken fingers and nose and stuff, but never broken a neck or anything crazy.’”

Ryker also expressed appreciation for the opportunities he received throughout his wrestling career. “I’ve had a blessed career, and I’ve got to do a lot, a lot of stuff that a lot of guys never get to or never will get to do.”

Before joining WWE in 2017, Ryker was known to wrestling fans as Gunner during his time with TNA Wrestling.

He later became a member of The Forgotten Sons, who debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2020. Following the group’s dissolution, Ryker was paired with Elias before the two eventually entered a singles rivalry.

Ryker was released from WWE in November 2021 and continued making independent appearances before officially retiring in 2023.

While he has not ruled out involvement in wrestling in other capacities, his latest comments make it clear that he is content with retirement and has no desire to return to in-ring competition.