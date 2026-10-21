Bandido Shares Emotional Memory Of PAC’s Final Words Before His Passing

AEW star Bandido has shared an emotional account of his final interaction with the late PAC, revealing the heartfelt words exchanged between the two wrestlers shortly before PAC’s passing.

PAC passed away last month, less than 24 hours after competing at AEW All Out. His death has deeply affected those who knew him, including Bandido, who developed a friendship with the former Death Riders member during their time in professional wrestling.

During a recent interview with Jimmy V3, Bandido reflected on their relationship, which began when they worked together in Japan’s Dragon Gate promotion.

Bandido remembered PAC as someone who had always treated him with kindness and respect throughout their friendship. “Yeah, you know, PAC, he always was a very good person with me. I met him in Japan. We spent time together in Dragongate and he was a good person with me,” Bandido said.

The AEW star then recalled spending time with PAC just one day before his passing, when the two exchanged football jerseys representing their respective favorite clubs. “The day before he passed away, we spent time (together). He gave me a Newcastle shirt. I gave him my home team shirt, which is Santos Laguna’s shirt, and he said, ‘thank you.’”

The exchange became particularly meaningful following PAC’s death, leaving Bandido with a personal keepsake from one of their final moments together. However, it was PAC’s last words to him that Bandido said he would treasure for the rest of his life. “The last thing that I can remember from him is, ‘I love you, brother,’ and I will have that words in my heart forever, forever.”

Bandido expressed his desire to keep PAC’s memory close to him for as long as possible. “So I want to have him with me for as much time as is possible, you know?”

For Bandido, the Newcastle United jersey now represents far more than a shared interest in football. It serves as a lasting reminder of his friendship with PAC and the final moments they spent together.

His comments offer a personal glimpse into the bond the two wrestlers shared beyond the ring, with PAC’s final words continuing to hold a special place in Bandido’s heart.