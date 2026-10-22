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Billy Gunn Reveals Details Of His Original AEW Contract

By
James Hetfield
-
Billy Gunn
Billy Gunn

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Billy Gunn recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about various topics, including the details of his original AEW talent contract.

Gunn revealed that he was initially scheduled to work 12 dates per year. However, he ultimately began working regularly on both weekly shows during the company’s early years.

Gunn said, “My contract, I had 12 dates a year. I really wasn’t going to wrestle, but I told Tony, ‘If you need me to, I’ll do it here and there.’ I still had a talent contract and employee contract. I was mostly producing and coaching. The talent one was little because I wasn’t sure if I would even fill those dates. Lo and behold, they cracked me out, and I’m working both shows and working all the time, about to fall apart.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

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