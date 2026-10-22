Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/23/2026)

WWE has announced the updated lineup for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air internationally on Netflix and in the United States on the USA Network.

The episode is set to begin at 8 PM ET and will take place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green will defend her title against “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day.

Previously announced matches include WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss defending their titles against B-Fab and Michin of The Baddies. Additionally, “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia will face “The Glamour” Blake Monroe in a Street Fight. WWE Tag Team Champions MFT (Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga) will also battle Bakusai (Kyoki and Shinsuke Nakamura) in a non-title match.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.