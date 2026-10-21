Paul Heyman’s Son Reveals He Was Behind His Father’s Famous Hairstyle Change

Paul Heyman’s son, Jacob Heyman, has revealed that he was responsible for convincing his father to abandon one of his most recognizable looks from his years in professional wrestling.

For much of his career, the longtime WWE personality was known for sporting a ponytail, which frequently extended from underneath his signature baseball cap.

Although Heyman eventually moved away from the hairstyle, his son has now revealed that the decision came after some encouragement from him.

During a recent appearance on The Roundtable, Jacob shared the previously untold story, taking full credit for his father’s change in appearance. “This is breaking news. I’ve never revealed this to the world, but I told him to cut the ponytail,” Jacob said. “That was my idea. That was me. That was all me. I’ll take all credit for it.”

The revelation prompted a humorous reaction from Cody Rhodes, who appeared on the show alongside Charlotte Flair and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Rhodes jokingly suggested that Jacob had done the world a favor by persuading his father to finally get rid of the ponytail.

Beyond the lighthearted discussion about Heyman’s appearance, Jacob also offered some insight into what the WWE veteran is like away from television.

Despite his father’s decades of portraying antagonistic characters in professional wrestling, Jacob explained that Paul Heyman has always been a babyface in his personal life.

The comments provided a different perspective on one of WWE’s most recognizable personalities, whose on-screen reputation has long been built around his ability to generate controversy and portray a villain.

While Heyman’s ponytail is now a thing of the past, Jacob’s revelation gives fans a new story behind the WWE veteran’s transformation, with his son proudly claiming responsibility for the decision.