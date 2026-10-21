Damian Priest Fires Back At R-Truth Over WWE SmackDown Injury Incident

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has responded to R-Truth’s recent comments about their match on SmackDown, jokingly rejecting his opponent’s suggestion that he was responsible for the frightening incident that brought their contest to an early end.

Priest and Truth faced each other during the October 16, 2026, episode of WWE SmackDown. However, the match was abruptly stopped after Truth landed awkwardly while attempting a missile dropkick.

Following the landing, concerns over Truth’s condition prompted the referee to end the contest rather than allow the match to continue.

Truth subsequently addressed the situation on social media, reassuring fans that he was doing well after the incident.

The WWE veteran also shared an image of himself undergoing an MRI and jokingly accused Priest of trying to kill him during their match.

During a recent appearance on WWE Radio’s Off The Ropes, Priest was asked about Truth’s remarks and responded with some playful criticism of his opponent. “Can you believe this guy is trying to blame me?” Priest said. “I’ve been told that he posted some stupid thing about that, he’s good but that I tried to end his life.”

Priest then turned the accusation back on Truth, suggesting that the veteran had put himself in danger while attempting to secure a victory. “He tried to end his own just trying to win a match against me. The guy is — it explains who he is.”

Priest’s response appeared to continue the humorous exchange between the two wrestlers following the concerning moment on SmackDown.

Although the match ended prematurely, Truth’s subsequent social media update offered reassurance to fans who had been worried about his condition.

The exact nature of any injury has not been publicly confirmed, and Truth has not announced any additional medical details beyond the update he shared.

For now, Priest’s latest comments suggest that the two WWE stars are able to joke about the incident despite the circumstances surrounding their match.