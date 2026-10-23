Backstage Reason For Kofi Kingston And Austin Creed Missing AEW Dynamite

The absence of Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed from the October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite reportedly had nothing to do with creative decisions or their ongoing storyline involving the AEW World Trios Championships.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, both members of The New Level were away from Wednesday’s television taping to attend the wedding of their longtime friend and former WWE stablemate, Big E.

Big E married Kris Yim, the sister of WWE Superstar Mia Yim, also known as Michin, in a ceremony attended by family, friends, and several individuals from the professional wrestling industry. Kingston and Creed were among those in attendance, having maintained a close relationship with Big E following their years together in WWE.

The three performers were longtime members of The New Day, one of WWE’s most successful factions. Despite their careers taking different directions, their friendship has continued beyond their time working together as a trio.

With Kingston and Creed unavailable for Dynamite, Swerve Strickland represented The New Level alone during a backstage confrontation with the new AEW World Trios Champions, Hangman Adam Page and Brodido, the team of Bandido and Brody King.

The segment followed The New Level’s championship loss to Page and Brodido at AEW WrestleDream on October 17. Strickland confronted the new champions and demanded a rematch at AEW Full Gear, with Page agreeing to defend the titles against the former champions.

However, the confrontation took a more personal turn when Strickland referenced his violent history with Page and suggested making the championship rematch a Texas Death Match. Page rejected the proposed stipulation, recognizing that Strickland appeared to have motives extending beyond reclaiming the AEW World Trios Championships.

The exchange allowed AEW to continue building the rivalry between the two teams while Kingston and Creed were away for Big E’s wedding.

Although neither man appeared on the October 21 broadcast, their absence was reportedly unrelated to any change in The New Level’s creative direction. The group remains involved in the AEW World Trios Championship storyline heading toward Full Gear.