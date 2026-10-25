Report: Eric Young Back In WWE, In-Ring Future Unclear

In a recent Q&A session on PWInsider, Mike Johnson addressed questions about the current status of Eric Young, a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion and pro wrestling legend. Johnson revealed that Young returned to WWE in July as a backstage producer for NXT. However, he noted that it is unclear whether Young will return to the ring as a wrestler.

This news follows Young’s departure from TNA Wrestling on July 1st, after the promotion granted his release request. Young had previously spent four years in WWE during the late 2010s. Although he re-signed with the company in 2022, he did not make any television appearances and ultimately left, citing personal, professional, and moral reasons.

In October 2024, during an appearance on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” Young discussed his second return to the company.