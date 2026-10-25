WWE NXT Announces New Series ‘Beyond The Bell’ For The CW

NXT commentator Vic Joseph recently announced on his Instagram that a new show titled “NXT Beyond the Bell” is coming to The CW Network. The show will be hosted by Joseph and Blake Howard. In this upcoming series, they will explore in-depth stories about the top NXT Superstars.

Joseph wrote, “Excited to be part of a brand NEW show bringing you in-depth stories about your favorite #WWENXT superstars! Join @blakehowardwwe and me on Beyond the Bell coming soon to the @thecw – who do you want to learn more about??? @wwenxtonthecw”

A premiere date for the series has not been announced. WWE NXT’s weekly show airs every Tuesday at 8 PM ET on The CW.