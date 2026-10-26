New U.S. Security Alert Details Airport Disruptions Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East stemming from the Iran War, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Saudi Arabia have issued a new security alert, as the situation is evolving daily. Despite the security alerts and threats, WWE is still expected to travel to Riyadh for its 2026 Crown Jewel premium live event, which is just under two weeks away.

The safety concerns arise from Iran-supported Houthi forces targeting civilian airports and critical infrastructure, leading to civilian casualties. In response, the security alert has mandated that non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members depart the country due to safety risks. This directive was initially announced several days ago.

Additionally, the alert noted that operations at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah are ongoing, though there may be delays and cancellations. The same applies to King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

Here is the full security alert:

“Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 25, 2026)

Effective October 23, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks.

Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.

U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia following recent missile and UAV attacks on airports in the Kingdom.

King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh announced a partial reopening as of October 25 for domestic flights and some international flights operated by national carriers. A limited number of flights normally based at RUH are operating out of Qassim-based Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport (ELQ).

Operations at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah (JED) are operational with some delays and cancellations.

Operations at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam (DMM) are operational with some delays and cancellations.

U.S. citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations, and travel disruptions. Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport.”

WWE is currently confirming that its scheduled Crown Jewel 2026 event in Riyadh is set to proceed as planned on November 7. TKO CEO Ari Emanuel reiterated this during an interview with Brett Baier on Fox News, stating, “So far, it’s good. Nothing has been canceled.” The WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will be held at the Riyadh Season Stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District. The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and available on Netflix internationally.