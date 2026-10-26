Cody Rhodes On Whether Dusty Rhodes Belongs On His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

WWE star Cody Rhodes, also known as “The American Nightmare,” appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including whether his father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, is on his Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling.

Cody Rhodes said, “Sometimes he is because I look at it from the need for the big thing that happened in the ’80s in terms of Hogan being a big part of it on the other side when he was at the Fed. See how I did that? Closed circuit and pay-per-view. Vince, Hogan: closed circuit becomes pay-per-view. Boxing, of course. Don King is a massive part of that, but we were doing that also here in the South. We were doing that as well. Maybe not with such a pomp and circumstance, but that’s one of the reasons why I kind of will put Dusty there. In addition to that, all the people he started, and all the people he helped in the final chapter, I’ve noticed that he had such a lasting impact. It’s one of the things I hoped for Hogan that I was obviously so bummed about is the documentary comes out and he passes, and it’s Hogan didn’t get to have that old man run. He didn’t get to have that senior advisor that whatever it may be he didn’t get to do that, and I think that would have been something that would have been really great for the industry as a whole because he’s Hulk Hogan.”

On his Mt. Rushmore of movies:

“Empire Strikes Back. You have to put Godfather. I have my two. I don’t like them, but it’s a personal one. Forrest Gump, and Tombstone.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.