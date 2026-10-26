WWF Intercontinental Championship Belt Sells For Record $716,750

Pro wrestling broadcaster Conrad Thompson recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that a WWF “Red Letter” Intercontinental Championship belt has set a new record for the highest price ever paid for a wrestling title. The belt was sold for $716,750 through Heritage Auctions, surpassing the previous record of $414,800 for the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s 1986 WWF World Championship.

WWE used the Red Letter title from 1985 to 1988. It was designed by Reggie Parks and was held by notable wrestlers such as Tito Santana, Randy Savage, Ricky Steamboat, and the Honky Tonk Man. This title was famously won by Steamboat during his iconic match against Savage at WrestleMania III.

The description on the Heritage Auctions site described the title belt as follows:

“From end to end the belt measures 48.5″ and 9 7/8″ from top to bottom. Obvious signs of wear are visible from the years it was on the and the hundreds of thousands of miles it traveled from town to town. There is a 6.5″ piece of black tape on the reverse which is peeling a bit on the top and bottom of the left side.”