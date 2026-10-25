Update On Elayna Black And AEW Move Speculation

Before signing with WWE, Elayna Black, known by her real name Brianna Coda, competed in several matches on AEW Dark in 2020. She is currently signed to TNA Wrestling, where she competes in the Knockouts division. In a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about the possibility of Black returning to AEW.

Sapp noted that Black had expressed interest in joining AEW last year before ultimately signing with TNA. Despite her comments on The Ariel Helwani Show, Sapp mentioned he did not hear of any concrete discussions between her and AEW following her release from WWE and before signing with TNA. There were reports suggesting she skipped an opportunity for extra work in AEW to pursue a WWE tryout, but Sapp stated that a source within AEW indicated there were no issues with that.

For now, Black continues to compete in TNA Wrestling. Earlier this month, she participated in the iMPACT TV tapings in Dothan, Alabama, and also competed in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at TNA Bound For Glory 2026.