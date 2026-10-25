Backstage News On AJ Francis’ Contract Status With TNA Wrestling

According to Fightful Select, AJ Francis’ contract with TNA Wrestling is set to expire toward the end of this year. The report also stated that Francis intends to remain with the company and that TNA Wrestling is interested in retaining him, with a new deal expected to be finalized soon.

Francis made his debut in TNA Wrestling at Hard To Kill in January 2024. Later that year, he won his first title in the company, the TNA Digital Media Championship. In June 2024, he revived the long-retired Canadian International Heavyweight Championship. He re-signed with the promotion earlier this year.

Most recently, Francis teamed up with Expressions to face The Hardys, but they were unable to secure a victory.