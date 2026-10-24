TNA Working On New Deals After Signing Shotzi Blackheart And Shayna Baszler

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TNA President Carlos Silva met with talent during the most recent television taping. He reportedly stated that the company would focus on “getting a lot of new deals done,” as several contracts are set to expire within the next two months.

TNA officially announced the signing of Shotzi Blackheart on October 19, following the expiration of her deal with Major League Wrestling (MLW) on October 5. With her transition to TNA, it is unlikely she will return to MLW, as the promotion had hoped. Blackheart was also scheduled to compete in CMLL’s 2026 Women’s International Grand Prix; however, she withdrew from the event following her brother’s passing. As a result, Marina Shafir took her place on Team International.

Additionally, Shayna Baszler’s signing was confirmed on October 22. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion made her debut at Bound For Glory on October 11, teaming with Zoey Serrano to defeat Allie and Kiera Hogan, thus becoming the new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.