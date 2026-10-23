Nic Nemeth Reveals His Plans For His Retirement Match

TNA World Tag Team Champion Nic Nemeth recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his wishes for a retirement match.

Nemeth said, “I would like to do a cool thing. I would like to do my last show in LA, my last show in Cleveland, my last time fighting for a title, all these different things and go, ‘This is my last one.’ We’d all like to have a last year run. I don’t know how that works. I know it can work out for some people, and a lot of people in our business don’t get to call those shots. But when you do and you mean something, hopefully we see more and more of those, because I know we like it.”

On making retirement matches important:

“I love when someone who’s done so much, or someone that I’ve been in the ring with, to get everybody giving them their moment, and enjoy what they did and the sacrifices they made. I love that stuff.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.