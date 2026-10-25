AEW Reveals Teams For Women’s Blood & Guts Match

On Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) faced off against Wrathlander (Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander) in a tag team match. The match ended in a disqualification due to interference from Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue), who attacked Wrathlander. Thekla attempted to join the fray, but before she could, Willow Nightingale came out to even the odds.

Later, Willow, Harley, and Statlander challenged Divine Dominion and Triangle of Madness to a Blood & Guts Match. The Brawling Birds also joined the action alongside Nightingale and Wrathlander. AEW has since made the match official.