Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (10/28/2026)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. This episode will feature a special theme: Fright Night.

The show will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against Josh Alexander, a member of the Don Callis Family and known as “The Walking Weapon.”

Additionally, AEW TBS Champion Persephone will defend her title against Queen Aminata. FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will also compete against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, in match #3 of their best-of-five series.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.