Updated Lineup For AEW Full Gear 2026

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has updated the lineup for its 2026 Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for next month.

The AEW World Trios Champions, “Hangman” Adam Page and Brody King (along with ROH World Champion Bandido), will defend their titles against Swerve Strickland and The New Level, which includes “Awesome” Austin Creed and Kofi Kingston.

Also announced for the event are the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor), who will defend their titles against Wrathlander (Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander). Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) will face off against the Don Callis Family, consisting of “Dunkzilla” Mark Davis and Jake Doyle.

AEW Full Gear 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, November 14th, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will be broadcast live on PPV.