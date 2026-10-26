Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

In a featured matchup, WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable and Dragon Lee will face Big Cass and “All Ego” Ethan Page in a tag team match. Additionally, “Big Sexy” Raquel Rodriguez, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, will take on “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY in a non-title match. If IYO SKY wins, she will earn a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Title.

Also on the card, “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will compete against “The Man” Becky Lynch in a WWE Women’s World Championship #1 Contender’s Match. Furthermore, “The Role Model” Bayley will square off against Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification (No DQ) match.

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