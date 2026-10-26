Monday, October 26, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

WWE has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

In a featured matchup, WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable and Dragon Lee will face Big Cass and “All Ego” Ethan Page in a tag team match. Additionally, “Big Sexy” Raquel Rodriguez, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, will take on “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY in a non-title match. If IYO SKY wins, she will earn a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Title.

Also on the card, “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will compete against “The Man” Becky Lynch in a WWE Women’s World Championship #1 Contender’s Match. Furthermore, “The Role Model” Bayley will square off against Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification (No DQ) match.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved