Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Match-Worn Knee Brace Sells For $225,700

According to Fightful.com, a knee brace worn by WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin during matches in 1999 sold at auction for $225,700. Heritage Auctions describes the brace as “Circa 1999 Stone Cold Steve Austin Match Worn & Signed Knee Brace with WWE Letter Signed by Linda McMahon.”

The full description includes:

“This knee brace is from the early 2000’s when Austin was keeping WWE alive in its fight with WCW for the top wrestling spot. The offered Don Joy knee brace (16”) has a very similar wear pattern like the previous one we offered in May. Various scratches and some paint loss are found on the brace. Three of the four Velcro fasteners are still fully functional. The top button which has broken off which probably ended its in-ring run. Austin signed the top in gold paint pen and dated “5-8-99″ nearby. A WWF authentication sticker is placed near the date reference. LOA from WWE. LOA from Heritage Auctions. Full LOA from PSA/DNA. Full LOA from Beckett Authentication Services.”

The announcement coincided with Conrad Thompson revealing that a WWF/WWE “Red Letter” Intercontinental Championship belt set a record for the highest price ever paid for a wrestling title at $716,750, also sold through Heritage Auctions.