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Backstage News On Eric Young’s WWE Producer Role And Return

By
James Hetfield
-
Eric Young
Eric Young | WWE

As reported by PWMania.com, pro wrestling veteran Eric Young, a multiple-time TNA World Champion, returned to WWE in July as an NXT producer.

According to Fightful Select, Young has had a long-standing positive relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Triple H made it clear to Young that he could return to the company whenever he wished.

Young left TNA on July 1 after the promotion granted his request for release from his contract. He had previously been with WWE from 2016 to 2020, leading the stable SAnitY, before being released as part of pandemic-related budget cuts in April 2020.

Although he returned to WWE in 2023, he never appeared on television and eventually requested his release. He cited his unwillingness to work for Vince McMahon, who had returned to the company following his “retirement” amid sexual misconduct allegations, as his reason for leaving.

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