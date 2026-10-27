WWE’s Solo Sikoa Promo Sparks Green Screen And AI Speculation

A promotional segment featuring Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, and The Usos during WWE RAW has sparked speculation among fans, with some questioning whether the company used artificial intelligence or green-screen technology to create the appearance.

During the October 26, 2026, edition of RAW, Sikoa accepted Royce Keys’ challenge for a singles match on next week’s show. WWE subsequently shared footage of the segment on social media, showing Sikoa speaking in the foreground while Reigns and The Usos appeared behind him.

However, the visual presentation caught the attention of several viewers, who suggested that the positioning and appearance of the wrestlers made the footage look digitally manipulated.

One post from X user @KXNGAO attracted approximately 9,700 likes and more than 500,000 views after questioning whether Reigns and The Usos were actually present during the recording.

“Yo no bullsh*t but Roman and The Usos not actually there are they???? This gotta be AI or a greenscreen Solo talking infront of😭.”

Other viewers expressed similar suspicions. User @RussFcb described the footage as “the worst green screen segment I’ve ever seen,” while @AdamGoldberg28 questioned whether WWE had digitally inserted Reigns into the scene to create the impression of an appearance.

Despite the online speculation, Fightful’s Corey Brennan disputed the suggestions that WWE had used AI or green-screen technology, explaining that the footage had been recorded during the previous week’s RAW when Reigns was physically present at the show.

“A lot of claims being thrown out about this promo, but it was taped during last week’s RAW while Roman was at the show, it just aired this week,” Brennan wrote on X.

Brennan acknowledged that the footage looked somewhat unusual but suggested that the camera framing and lens selection could explain the visual effect rather than any digital manipulation.

“Like yeah, it looks a bit off but it seems (to me) like it’s just the framing and lens used? I don’t know why the jump to green screen and AI came about to be honest.”

The clarification indicates that the segment was prerecorded rather than filmed live during the October 26 broadcast, with Reigns reportedly in attendance when the footage was captured.

While the unusual presentation generated considerable discussion online, there has been no substantiated evidence that WWE used artificial intelligence or green-screen technology to place Reigns and The Usos in the segment.

Meanwhile, Sikoa is scheduled to face Royce Keys on the November 2 edition of WWE RAW, which will air from Brooklyn, New York, with a special start time of 6 p.m. ET on Netflix.