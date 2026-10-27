John Cena Teases John Cena Classic Reveal For Next Week’s WWE RAW

John Cena is promising answers when he returns to WWE Raw next week, teasing the end of speculation surrounding his upcoming John Cena Classic event.

The WWE legend is scheduled to appear on the November 2 episode of Raw from Brooklyn, New York. The appearance will mark his return to the red brand as WWE prepares for Crown Jewel 2026.

Cena took to social media on Tuesday morning to promote the show, emphasizing its earlier start time while suggesting that fans will finally receive answers about his highly anticipated project.

“Make sure not to miss WWE Raw next week,” Cena wrote. “SPECIAL START TIME OF 6PM EST! The wait is over, the speculation ends 11/2.”

He followed up with another message referencing the John Cena Classic, writing, “Let’s build this ‘Never Seen’ CLASSIC. OUR time is NOW!”

The John Cena Classic is a concept Cena personally pitched to WWE, with the event envisioned as the company’s equivalent of an All-Star Game. The proposed format would bring together talent from both WWE’s main roster and NXT for a special showcase.

One of the event’s most unusual features is its planned championship format. Rather than determining the overall winner solely through in-ring results, fans would vote to crown the John Cena Classic Champion. Under that system, a competitor could potentially receive the championship despite losing their match.

Cena initially announced plans for the event during WWE Backlash in May, although several important details had yet to be finalized. The show is currently expected to take place in December, with WWE reportedly having completed its internal plans for the concept.

However, the company has not officially confirmed the event’s date, location, or broadcast platform. Cena’s upcoming appearance on Raw could provide further information as WWE begins building toward the inaugural show.

Following his retirement from in-ring competition, Cena has continued his association with WWE in an ambassadorial role. The John Cena Classic represents another way for the longtime WWE Superstar to remain involved with the company while highlighting talent across its roster.

The November 2 edition of Raw will also feature an advertised singles match between Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa.

WWE Raw takes place Monday, November 2, in Brooklyn, New York, with a special start time of 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT on Netflix.