Tony D’Angelo Says “Behind-The-Scenes Stuff” Led To The Family’s Breakup

WWE NXT star Tony D’Angelo has revealed that behind-the-scenes developments played a significant role in the breakup of The Family and his subsequent character transformation, explaining why he moved away from his longtime “Don” persona.

The Family officially disbanded in July 2025, with D’Angelo disappearing from NXT television for several months before returning in February 2026. His comeback featured a noticeably different presentation, including a new appearance, a more direct speaking style, and a tougher, hard-hitting personality.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, D’Angelo discussed the transition and explained that his current character allows him to showcase another side of himself.

“It’s been fun. You know, I enjoy it because, I’ve said this before, but you know, the Don character, so to speak is just one part of who I am and who I was. Now we got this Tony D’Angelo, who’s a badass bruiser. Who’s just, it’s just another part of who I am.”

Although D’Angelo has enjoyed exploring a different direction, he acknowledged that making such a significant change wasn’t always straightforward. He also expressed appreciation for the fans who continued supporting him throughout the transition.

“So I’ve had fun with both and I just, I’m thankful that the fans have, stuck with me, because sometimes transitions can be a little weird, with wrestlers. But it’s been, I can’t say, you know, it hasn’t been fun. It’s sometimes it is stressful for sure. It was a little difficult, but I don’t have to stay clean shaven anymore. I got this beard now, so it’s kind of cool.”

When asked what prompted The Family’s breakup and the changes to his character, D’Angelo confirmed that several backstage circumstances contributed to the decision. While he did not provide specific details, he stressed that the developments were not necessarily negative and that WWE ultimately adjusted its creative direction.

“Well, there were, I’ll say this, there were a lot of behind the scenes stuff that caused the change and the breakup and all this other stuff, you know, nothing bad, but just, you know, backstage things happen. So now we we pivoted, I went on that little hiatus and now I am this version of Tony D and it’s still fun.”

D’Angelo also joked about abandoning the accent associated with his previous character, humorously claiming that WWE had paid for speech therapy to help him develop his new speaking style.

“You know, I’m still an ass kicker. I just- I had to go to speech therapy. You know, I used to have an accent, but now, you know, some people had a hard time understanding what I was saying. So I had to- the WWE, thank you. They paid for it, and now I can speak like a normal human, apparently.”

The conversation then shifted to the importance of adaptability in WWE, particularly within NXT, where performers regularly experience changes in creative direction and roster movement. D’Angelo explained that some wrestlers are promoted to the main roster before they are ready, while others can remain in developmental for extended periods without progressing.

“Yeah. I think you have to be versatile and you have to be able to adjust, especially if you want to be in this job for a long time, you know, and I have seen a lot of people come and go and some people come in and they’re here for two seconds and then they get flung up to the main roster and then they got, you know, they were called up too early.”

He added that being receptive to feedback and coaching is essential for long-term success, admitting that even he can occasionally struggle with stubbornness.

“But you also have to be coachable, and, you know, some people are stubborn, which I understand I can be stubborn at times as well. But, yeah, I think I’m very good at adapting to my situation, whatever I’m in.”

Elsewhere in the interview, D’Angelo answered several rapid-fire questions about his career. Asked to name his proudest NXT accomplishment, he pointed to becoming the brand’s first-ever Grand Slam Champion, stating, “I’d have to say becoming the first ever Grand Slam champion in NXT history.”

When discussing his favorite opponents, D’Angelo selected Oba Femi, Ilja Dragunov, and Dijak, responding simply, “Oba, Ilja, and Dijak.” He also revealed his dream match for WrestleMania, envisioning a Fatal Four-Way against three other prominent names from NXT.

“Fatal four-way WrestleMania. Me, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Julius Creed.”

While D’Angelo stopped short of revealing the specific backstage circumstances behind The Family’s dissolution, his comments confirm that the change was influenced by developments beyond the storyline itself. He now views his new persona as another opportunity to evolve while continuing to establish himself in WWE.