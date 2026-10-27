Rusev And Lana Announce They Are Expecting First Child

WWE star Rusev and his wife, former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry), have announced that they are expecting their first child together following an IVF journey that began in 2025.

The couple shared the exciting news in an interview with PEOPLE, with Perry opening up about the emotional experience of undergoing fertility treatment and the uncertainty they faced while waiting to learn whether the procedure had been successful.

According to Perry, the couple began IVF treatment in 2025 before undergoing an embryo transfer on August 10, 2026. They then faced an anxious nine-day wait before receiving their first positive pregnancy test on August 19, followed by a second test on August 21 to confirm the pregnancy.

“We started IVF in 2025, and on August 10th 2026, we had our embryo transfer. We were so nervous. We had to wait nine days for our first pregnancy test on August 19th followed by another on August 21 to confirm the pregnancy. Those days felt like the longest of our lives! There was a lot of surrendering, letting go and trusting God through the uncertainty.”

Perry described the overwhelming happiness she and Rusev experienced after learning they were expecting, particularly when they heard their baby’s heartbeat for the first time. She expressed gratitude for the pregnancy after everything the couple had experienced throughout the process.

“It was the best feeling ever! After everything we’d been through, being able to share this news felt so special. The first time we heard his heartbeat, I couldn’t stop giggling. I was so full of gratitude and joy. We’ve been blessed with such a miracle.”

The couple also confirmed that they are expecting a baby boy. Perry explained that the first embryo to receive normal genetic testing results was male, and that was the embryo selected for transfer.

“Our first embryo to come back with normal genetic testing results was a boy, and he was the one we transferred. When they gave me the option to find out the sex, I wanted to know immediately! There’s so much uncertainty during IVF that I wanted as much information as possible.”

Rusev and Perry have already chosen a name for their son, revealing that they plan to call him Bear Petrov Barnyashev.

The announcement marks an exciting new chapter for the couple, who have shared much of their professional lives in wrestling. Rusev, whose real name is Miroslav Barnyashev, and Perry worked together extensively in WWE, where their on-screen partnership became a prominent part of the company’s programming.

While the couple has not announced a due date, they are now preparing to welcome their first child after a lengthy fertility journey.