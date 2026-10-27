Major Airline Moves Flights Away From Riyadh Airport Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

Another major travel disruption has emerged in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2026, with Riyadh Air temporarily relocating several international flight routes to an airport approximately 400 kilometers outside the Saudi capital.

According to an official travel advisory issued by Riyadh Air, six routes are now operating through Al Qassim International Airport rather than King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The temporary arrangements began on October 25 amid ongoing aviation disruptions and regional security concerns.

The affected routes serve London Heathrow, Cairo, Dhaka, Lahore, Islamabad, and Jeddah. Passengers traveling to and from Riyadh now face considerably longer journeys as a result of the airport change.

Under the revised arrangements, passengers departing from Riyadh can check in at a designated hotel before being transported to Al Qassim International Airport using a complimentary coach service. The journey takes approximately four-and-a-half hours, meaning travelers must spend several additional hours on the road before boarding their flights.

The changes come as King Khalid International Airport continues efforts to restore normal operations following repeated missile and drone attacks affecting Saudi Arabia’s aviation infrastructure. Although limited flight operations resumed on October 25, international airlines have continued adjusting schedules, suspending services, and introducing alternative arrangements.

Aviation reports published on October 27 indicate that Riyadh Air’s temporary arrangements are provisionally expected to remain in place through November 8. That date falls one day after WWE is scheduled to hold Crown Jewel at Riyadh Season Stadium, although the airline has not guaranteed that normal operations will resume immediately afterward.

The disruption follows reports of extensive flight cancellations at Riyadh’s primary airport earlier this month. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, in figures reported by Reuters, approximately 86% of scheduled flights between October 8 and October 25 were canceled.

The figures indicate that 4,071 of 4,736 scheduled flights were canceled during that period, highlighting the scale of the transportation challenges currently affecting the region.

The latest developments create further uncertainty surrounding international travel ahead of WWE Crown Jewel, particularly given the company’s need to transport wrestlers, production personnel, and equipment into Saudi Arabia for the November 7 premium live event.

However, there is currently no confirmation that WWE personnel were scheduled to use any of Riyadh Air’s affected routes or that the temporary airport relocation has directly disrupted the company’s preparations.

TKO executive Ari Emanuel recently acknowledged that the organization was monitoring the regional security situation daily while considering potential alternative locations for upcoming events. Despite those contingency discussions, no changes to Crown Jewel’s scheduled date or location have been announced.

In fact, preparations for WWE Crown Jewel 2026 are reportedly already underway in Saudi Arabia, indicating that the company continues moving forward with its existing plans.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at Riyadh Season Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event has not been officially postponed, relocated, or canceled despite the ongoing aviation disruptions and security concerns.