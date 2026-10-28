Producers Revealed For October 19 Episode Of WWE RAW

On Monday, October 19th, WWE RAW took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The show was headlined by a segment featuring The Bloodline, which includes “Main Event” Jey Uso, “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, facing off against the team 946, comprised of Royce Keys, Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, and Jaida Parker.

The episode also featured WWE Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable defending his title in a Triple Threat Match against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. Lola Vice squared off against Lyra Valkyria in a singles match, while The Judgment Day’s “The Irish Ace” JD McDonagh took on Joe Hendry in another singles contest. Additionally, WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green and “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY battled The Judgment Day duo of WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “Big Sexy” Raquel Rodriguez and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez in a tag team match.

RAW showcased “Mr. Money in the Bank” Penta facing off against WWE World Tag Team Champion “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker from The Vision in a singles match. The show also included a segment featuring Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn alongside Roman Reigns from The Bloodline and “Mr. Money in the Bank” Penta, among others.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the producers for each segment and match of this episode were identified, and the show was internally titled “Live To Tell.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the singles match between Penta vs. Bron Breakker.

– No producer was revealed for the tag team match between Chelsea Green and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

– Shane Helms produced the singles match between Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh and the post-show dark match between Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes.

– Petey Williams produced the singles match between Lola Vice vs. Lyra Valkyria as well as the Lyra Valkyria, Lola Vice and Bayley segment.

– Jamie Noble produced the WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match between Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rey Mysterio as well as the dark match between Psycho Clown, La Parka and Mr Iguana vs. Los Perros del Mal.

– Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the segment between The Bloodline and 946.