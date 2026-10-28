Backstage News On WWE Live Event Plans Ahead Of Crown Jewel 2026

WWE is scheduled to hold next week’s RAW episode at 6 PM ET, followed by the taping of that week’s SmackDown. This will allow the company to depart for Crown Jewel afterward. Additionally, WWE has live events planned in Portland, Maine, on Thursday, November 5th, and in Bangor, Maine, on Friday, November 6th.

According to Fightful Select, while Crown Jewel takes priority, the current plan is to still feature a solid roster of talent for the live events. Notably, several major stars are not expected to participate in Crown Jewel, which has four matches announced so far: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton, and The Vision vs. Penta and Je’Von Evans.

Furthermore, the report mentioned that main roster talent is likely to make cameo appearances at upcoming NXT live events, although details regarding which talent and which shows have not been specified at this time.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, November 7th, at the Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.