Vince Russo Spoke With Nick Khan About Possible WWE Return

Conrad Thompson recently reported that he had “heard” Vince Russo had discussions with WWE President Nick Khan during the summer about a possible return to the company. However, when Thompson followed up a couple of weeks ago, he was informed that the possibility of Russo’s return “died on the vine.”

According to Fightful Select, sources at WWE Headquarters confirmed that Russo had conversations with Nick Khan and mentioned that Russo either visited WWE HQ at some point or was considering doing so. However, there is no indication of how serious the discussions between Khan and Russo were.

The report also noted that news of Russo and Khan’s discussions did not spread widely; none of the agents, producers, writers, or road staff had heard about it. Additionally, some influential names dismissed the idea, and those who work closely with Khan indicated that it was never brought up to them.

Russo has not yet commented on the matter, but he is expected to do so soon.