Update On Stephanie Vaquer’s Health Status After Missing Monday’s WWE RAW

As reported by PWMania.com, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced on RAW that Stephanie Vaquer was deemed medically unfit to compete against Becky Lynch in their scheduled #1 Contender’s Match for the Women’s World Championship. As a result, Lynch faced Liv Morgan for the title instead.

According to PWInsider.com (via Fightful), Vaquer’s withdrawal was due to an illness-related issue. No further details regarding her illness have been disclosed; however, Cory Hays of False Finish reported that the former Women’s World Champion will be out indefinitely, according to a source.

Vaquer had been dealing with an ankle injury in the week leading up to the show but had stated over the weekend that she had been cleared to compete. Her most recent appearance for WWE was at Money in the Bank, where she lost the title in a Triple Threat Match against Lynch and Morgan.