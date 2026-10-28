Update On Status Of WWE Crown Jewel 2026 In Saudi Arabia

According to Viper Reports, WWE management remains committed to holding its 2026 Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE) at the advertised location of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This decision follows the recent news that construction of the temporary outdoor Riyadh Season Stadium began last week, and stage setup is already underway.

The report also highlighted that the event is likely to proceed as planned, especially since WWE promoted Crown Jewel during the October 26th episode of RAW. During the episode, another championship match was announced in which Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision will defend their WWE World Tag Team Championship against Penta and Je’Von Evans. This match was set up after The Vision attacked Penta and Evans on the previous Monday’s show.

The updated event card now includes four matches: World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns of The Bloodline will face Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day will compete against WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will take on “The Viper” Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.

While there are reports that WWE has contingency plans due to potential security risks, the company has not publicly confirmed an alternate venue.