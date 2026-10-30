Grayson Waller Explains Why He Showed Up At Tony D’Angelo’s Home

WWE NXT Champion Grayson Waller appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his unexpected visit to Tony D’Angelo’s home during NXT.

Waller said, “Yeah dude, it’s fun. If Tony knew anything about me, he knew I would be willing to do that. Remember last week when Tony said, ‘Oh, you can’t get in my head.’ Nah lad, I’m different. I got in his head tonight. I did exactly what I knew I could do. This is a great thing because I said, ‘Tonight, I look back on my past, and I miss that old Grayson.’ Remember when I went to Johnny Gargano’s house and beat him up in front of his wife and kid? Man, that was a Grayson who wanted it. You know what? This Grayson wants it too, and I’m glad I found him.”

On how he is focused to retain the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc:

“What did I do? I went to his house. Did I do anything? See, this is all mind games. I was offended last week when Tony said that I couldn’t get in his head. I went bet, watch what happens. Last week, I sent him on a wild goose chase. You know what Tony should be worrying about? He should be worrying about Halloween Havoc, he’s wrestling for the NXT title. But he’s not. He’s worried about his kid, he’s worried about his wife, he’s worried about his restaurant. You know what I’m worried about? Winning. That’s a game very few people are willing to play, but I’m willing to play. No wonder Myles Borne isn’t wrestling for this championship on Saturday; he doesn’t have it in him, obviously, if he thinks I went too far. This is what we do. There’s levels and I’m willing to go anywhere.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.