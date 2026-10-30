Paul Heyman Compares Vince McMahon And Triple H’s WWE Creative Styles

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman recently appeared on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” where he discussed several topics.

He talked about his experiences working with both former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, highlighting the differences in their management styles and processes.

Heyman said, “Well, Paul runs the creative. And it’s a much different environment with Paul running the creative than Vince, because they are distinctly different personalities. Vince was a dictator. It was his money, and therefore it’s his show. And you’re going to be the executive director, or you’re going to be the lead writer, or you’re going to be my top idea man. [Imitates McMahon and picks up a glass] ‘Graham, I see this is not half empty; it’s not half full. That is a percentage which I have in my mind, and you can’t talk me out of it.’ ‘Well, Vince, what’s in your mind?’ ‘I don’t know. Why don’t you tell me what’s in your mind, and talk me out of what’s in mine?’ So, you better be good at pitching. And it’s the constant chase for Vince to buy into your ideas over his own. That’s the dynamic of pitching Vince McMahon. He’s right; he has the right to be wrong. It’s his show; give me your best shot. Because if you can sell Vince, you can sell the talent, you can sell the lieutenants, and you can sell the audience. So if you’re that good of a salesman, he’s going to buy it. And then it’s his idea because he gets the credit, because he’s the owner.”

On how Triple H runs WWE creative:

“That’s not the way it works today. Paul Levesque is not a dictator; he’s a collaborator. See, Vince loves a blank piece of paper. Paul Levesque doesn’t like the blank piece of paper. He accepts the fact that the paper has writing on it already. He’s the best editor I’ve ever worked with in my entire life, ever. Because he’s an open collaborator that walks in the room with no expectations of his own vision. His vision is to listen to very smart people that have different ideas than he does. So, he’s a collaborator the likes of which I’ve never had the pleasure of working with. It’s just a completely different experience.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.