Kayla Braxton Credits Paul Heyman For Helping Shape Her Career

Kayla Braxton, a former WWE personality, spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful about various topics, including her time in the company and her experiences working with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, who played a significant role in her career development.

Braxton said, “It was great. Listen, we all know Paul paved the way for all of us microphone holders. It was really cool to get to spend that much like close time with him over the years. He taught me a lot. Did he get on my nerves all the freaking time? But hey, I love that man, thankful for him all the time.”

On people in WWE who made her laugh:

“Obviously Paul. Bayley was very hard. Zelina Vega / Thea. Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens, easily. I think one of my last interviews with Kevin Owens, we were in Paris before a pay-per-view. We got to walk around. It was literally trying to keep a kid with me. Like, ‘Stay focused here,’ he was like chasing down baguettes and ducks the entire time. One thing they teach you at NXT is you have to breathe through those moments because it is so hard not to laugh. Because these guys and girls are hilarious. They’re hilarious.”

You can check out Braxton’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)