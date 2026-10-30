Je’Von Evans Says His MITB Ambulance Spot Will Be Remembered For Decades

WWE star Je’Von Evans recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about various topics.

One highlight was his spectacular moment with the ambulance at Money in the Bank earlier this month, which he believes will be remembered for decades to come.

Evans said, “Like you said, it’s going to be remembered for decades. I’m grateful that I can be part of such a soon-to-be iconic moment. I wouldn’t say it’s iconic yet, but we’ll see next year when they play it back, and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that was crazy.’ Until then, I feel like that it’s just been wild. Who can say they’ve been part of a Money In The Bank ladder spot, which is insane, at 22. Not a lot of people can say that.”

On what he was feeling in the moment:

“I don’t know. I feel going into the game, I already knew what it was, you feel me? I feel like I already knew what to expect, so I walked into the match open-minded for real. It was my first Money In The Bank match; number one, I was just excited to be there. Number two, I was excited to be in the match. Number three, I was just nervous as hell.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)