Grayson Waller Admits He Feared WWE Release After The New Day Left

WWE NXT Champion Grayson Waller appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including his earlier fear of being released from the company, especially after The New Day left.

Waller said, “100%. I could feel it, especially when The New Day left. I could feel it because when The New Day left, Oba destroyed me. He’s a very big man, very strong, and just beaten Lesnar. So I think he was very confident going into that match. Maybe I wasn’t prepared enough for Oba Femi, but then, when I didn’t do anything for, like, another month, [I] was not a great position to be in. I’m smart enough to know; I’m not going to pretend. I’m real enough to know. I know I have a lot of value to the company, but in that position, there’s other people who could also add that value. So I had to do something because I’m not going to sit back and let my dream disappear. If I didn’t do something about it, that would upset me if I didn’t do something.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.