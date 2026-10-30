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Report: AJ Styles Could Replace Shawn Michaels In WWE NXT Leadership

By
James Hetfield
-
AJ Styles
AJ Styles | WWE

PWMania.com has reported that WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative, Shawn Michaels, is rumored to be preparing to take over for Bruce Prichard as the company’s Executive Director later next year, following WrestleMania 43. Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com has provided additional details about this potential transition, as well as possible changes within the WWE front office.

According to Alvarez, there is a belief that WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles might be appointed to replace Shawn Michaels in his current role with NXT. Alvarez also suggested that, depending on her career aspirations, Bayley could potentially join the WWE front office, and CM Punk may have increased input as well. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the ID program will receive a fresh update in early 2027.

There have been unconfirmed reports indicating that Bayley has signed a new long-term contract with WWE after returning to television in September. Last Monday on RAW, she defeated her onscreen rival, Lyra Valkyria, in a No Disqualification Match. AJ Styles retired from in-ring competition earlier this year and has since been involved in producing work for WWE NXT.

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