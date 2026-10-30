Chad Gable Defeats CM Punk At WWE Road To Survivor Series: WarGames Live Event

WWE continued its Road to Survivor Series: WarGames tour on Thursday, October 29, 2026, with a live event at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, featuring several championship matches and a notable singles victory for Chad Gable.

One of the biggest talking points from the show was Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable defeating CM Punk in a non-title match. The two exchanged several nearfalls before Gable secured the pinfall victory over the former WWE Champion.

Despite the result, the match ended with a show of mutual respect as Punk shook Gable’s hand and raised his arm in front of the audience.

The event also featured Sami Zayn defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match, while Trick Williams put the United States Championship on the line against Damian Priest.

Elsewhere, Gunther faced Finn Bálor, Danhausen competed in a Halloween-themed Trick or Treat Street Fight, and The Vision battled Oba Femi, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa in six-man tag team action.

The complete results from WWE’s October 29 live event in Youngstown, Ohio, are as follows:

WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) defeated Damian Priest to retain the title.

Tag Team Match: Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton defeated The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend).

Singles Match: Gunther defeated Finn Bálor.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Michin and B-Fab (c) defeated Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley to retain the titles.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Oba Femi, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa defeated The Vision (Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker and Austin Theory), accompanied by Maxxine Dupri.

Trick or Treat Street Fight: Danhausen defeated Kit Wilson.

Non-Title Singles Match: Chad Gable defeated CM Punk.

Undisputed WWE Championship – Triple Threat Match: Sami Zayn (c) defeated Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens to retain the title.

Gable’s victory over Punk was among the evening’s standout results, particularly given the post-match interaction between the two competitors.

Footage of the match and its aftermath circulated on social media following the event, showing Punk acknowledging Gable’s victory with a handshake and raising his opponent’s arm.

Fans can view footage from the event below:

Chad Gable defeated CM Punk clean at tonight’s WWE live event in Youngstown! (🎥: @johnrclark12) https://t.co/l3nBomjkcX — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 30, 2026