Rusev Says He’s Been Ready For WWE RAW Return For Two Months

WWE Superstar Rusev has provided an update on his absence from television, revealing that he has been medically cleared and ready to return for approximately two months despite remaining off Monday Night RAW.

The former United States Champion has not appeared on RAW since his July 27 match against Je’Von Evans, during which he suffered an injury after being kicked in the head. His wife, CJ Perry, previously confirmed that Rusev had been dealing with an injury but had subsequently received medical clearance.

During a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Rusev discussed the incident and revealed that he experienced numbness in his hands following the kick. Although he was able to finish the match, he later became ill and spent additional time away from WWE. “Good. I’ve been out for what, two or three months or whatnot. Yes, I did get kicked in the head, my hands went numb. Felt better, finished the match. Then, I got a little sick after that. I don’t believe it was related, so I was out for that. But then, I’ve been ready. I’ve been good for about two months, I’m just waiting to go back to TV.”

Rusev stressed that he does not believe the illness was connected to the injury sustained during the match. While he has yet to receive an opportunity to return to WWE television, he has continued preparing for his comeback through regular training.

The Bulgarian star explained that he had been working at NXT and his wrestling school, Kech Academy, in Nashville before WWE unexpectedly contacted him about participating in a series of live events in Hawaii. “Yeah, I went to NXT. I went to Kech Academy, which is my school in Nashville, I’ve been trying to get ready. Then, they called me out of nowhere just to go to Hawaii for a couple of live events, of course I will. Spent three days in the beach, two great live events, sold out. It was just tremendous.”

Rusev also reflected on his return to in-ring competition, which included matches involving Joe Hendry, Chad Gable and Rey Mysterio. He particularly enjoyed working with familiar opponents and took the opportunity to make a lighthearted remark about Hendry. “Got to beat Joe Hendry’s ass. He thinks he’s some kind of a musician or something. He used to be my lawyer back ten years ago. So yeah, I had to beat his ass in Hawaii. But then the second night, me and Page head to team against Chad Gable and Rey Mysterio. Working these guys, it’s always a blast.”

His participation in the Hawaii live events confirms that he has resumed wrestling following his extended absence, although WWE has not yet brought him back to its weekly television programming.

Despite being healthy, training regularly and having already returned to live event action, Rusev remains on the sidelines as far as RAW is concerned.

WWE has not announced an official date for Rusev’s television return, leaving the former United States Champion waiting for his next opportunity on the red brand.