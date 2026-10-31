Backstage Update On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Future

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative, Shawn Michaels, is rumored to be preparing to take over as Executive Director of WWE next year, following WrestleMania 43, as Bruce Prichard is expected to step down from the role.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Prichard is scheduled to retire from his full-time position after WrestleMania 43. Meltzer also mentioned that Prichard recently discovered a neck injury from 1991 that has worsened over time. He is expected to undergo surgery, with some sources within WWE characterizing the procedure as back surgery. The report noted that Prichard’s extensive travel with WWE, combined with the wear and tear on his body at his age, might not be in his best interest.

Prichard, a former wrestler himself, has collaborated closely with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque on creative matters for years and has often overseen WWE shows when Levesque was unavailable. He is expected to remain with WWE in a consulting role after his retirement.

Meltzer added that the current plan is to divide Prichard’s responsibilities between Ed Koskey and Robert Roode. Koskey has already taken over many of the duties previously handled by Prichard. Other names, including CM Punk, AJ Styles, and Bayley, have reportedly been discussed for potential future involvement in developmental.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that while Michaels could be a candidate for Prichard’s role, taking it on would require him to travel to WWE television shows twice a week. This would make it “very difficult” for him to maintain his position in NXT, where he is considered “very valuable” for various reasons. Michaels, as Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative, is reportedly “open to doing more,” but the administrative duties in Prichard’s role differ significantly from his current responsibilities. In contrast, Koskey has extensive experience in handling such tasks, while Matt Bloom has always managed those operations within NXT.

The situation may continue to evolve as WrestleMania 43 approaches in April. Meltzer indicated that NXT personnel have not been informed of any changes, and they might not receive updates until closer to the event. However, reports suggesting that Michaels may leave NXT to assume Prichard’s position could prompt discussions much sooner than anticipated. Meltzer cautioned that these reports may be “overblown at this point,” yet their circulation could lead WWE to address the situation earlier than originally expected.