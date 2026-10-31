UFC Star Michael Chandler Teases WWE NXT Appearance Next Week

UFC star Michael Chandler recently shared a video on his Instagram, in which he offered to help “keep a little order” during the Unsanctioned Match between Dion Lennox and Cruz Montana on next week’s show. Chandler reached out to Robert Stone, suggesting that if he needed someone to manage the situation, he should let him know.

Stone, the General Manager of WWE NXT, posted the video on his Twitter (X) account, stating, “You’re making this too easy for me. Let’s jump on a call and talk… @MikeChandlerMMA”

Chandler’s last fight was at UFC Freedom 250 in July, where he lost to Maurício Ruffy. The upcoming episode of WWE NXT will air on Wednesday night due to U.S. midterm election coverage on Tuesday. This episode will coincide with AEW Dynamite’s Blood & Guts.