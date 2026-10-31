Original Plan For The Vision At WWE Crown Jewel Revealed

As PWMania.com previously reported, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed on Monday night that Austin Theory and Bron Breakker of The Vision will defend their World Tag Team Championship against Penta and Je’Von Evans at WWE Crown Jewel 2026. This match was announced following a series of attacks by The Vision on Penta and Evans over the past few weeks.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this was not the original plan for Crown Jewel. Initially, the plan was to feature a 6-Man Tag Team Match with Bron Breakker, Austin Theory, and Bronson Reed facing Penta, Je’Von Evans, and Oba Femi. However, it was ultimately changed to a standard tag match for the World Tag Team Championship, as the creative team felt that having a six-man tag match before the championship match made little sense.

Although the World Tag Team Championship has been consistently defended by Breakker and Theory at live events, this will mark the first time The Vision has defended the title on WWE television since they captured it from The Street Profits on Monday Night RAW in early July.