CM Punk And Kevin Owens To Settle Their Feud In No Holds Barred Match

PWMania.com previously reported that CM Punk and Kevin Owens are set to compete in next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown as they attempt to settle their ongoing feud.

The intensity of their match has heightened, as it was announced during Friday’s episode that it will take place under a No Holds Barred stipulation. The two last faced each other on the August 21 episode of SmackDown, where Punk defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens. Owens contributed to Punk’s loss of the title to Sami Zayn on the September 11 episode of the show.

So far, Owens vs. Punk is the only match announced for the November 6 episode of SmackDown, which will be taped on Monday, November 2, in a double taping with RAW. The taping will occur at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the episode airing that Friday on USA Network in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.